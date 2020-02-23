Polis (POLIS) Price Reaches $0.74 on Top Exchanges

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Polis has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. Polis has a market cap of $7.09 million and $3,364.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00007605 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Polis Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,616,865 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, STEX, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

