PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.05-1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $765-787 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $789.18 million.PRA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.77-5.97 EPS.

PRA Health Sciences stock traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.09. 728,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,637. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. PRA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $115.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.59 and its 200 day moving average is $103.14.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $800.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.91 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 28.62%. PRA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.00.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

