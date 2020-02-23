PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.77-5.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.23-3.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.31 billion.PRA Health Sciences also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.77-5.97 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PRA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered PRA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.00.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH traded down $4.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.09. 728,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.14. PRA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $115.50.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $800.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.91 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 7.93%. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.