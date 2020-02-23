Primas (PST) Trading 15.5% Lower This Week

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last week, Primas has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. One Primas token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000257 BTC on exchanges including LBank, OKEx, Gate.io and BCEX. Primas has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Primas Token Profile

Primas launched on August 26th, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primas is primas.io

Primas Token Trading

Primas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, LBank, Gate.io and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

