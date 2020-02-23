Project Pai (PAI) Trading 29.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Bitfinex, LBank and Huobi. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded 29.7% higher against the US dollar. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $41.63 million and $3.33 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00048068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00481217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $634.04 or 0.06541374 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00064088 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027651 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005080 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010304 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,655,478,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,452,581,646 coins. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Bitfinex, LBank, BitForex, Huobi and HBUS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

