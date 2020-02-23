Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $235.77.

PSA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Argus cut their price target on Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.77. 1,379,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,227. The stock has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $199.59 and a twelve month high of $266.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Public Storage by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,109,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,724,711,000 after purchasing an additional 105,425 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,985,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,793,000 after purchasing an additional 235,577 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Public Storage by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,782,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,514,000 after purchasing an additional 311,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,548,000 after buying an additional 55,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

