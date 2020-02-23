PutinCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $382.00 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 47.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last week, PutinCoin has traded up 187.5% against the dollar. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, Crex24 and Cryptopia. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $286,284.00 and approximately $382.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00052087 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00067135 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001162 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,691.85 or 1.00121349 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00068814 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000678 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000362 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,000,420,163 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.