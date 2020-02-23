Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Qiagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.29. Qiagen reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Qiagen.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Qiagen from to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised Qiagen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Qiagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.23.

NYSE QGEN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.38. 1,846,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,815. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.97. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qiagen during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Qiagen during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,394,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,151,000 after buying an additional 39,490 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the fourth quarter worth about $17,992,000. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

