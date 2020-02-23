Red Pulse Phoenix Tops One Day Trading Volume of $372,187.00 (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market cap of $3.38 million and approximately $372,187.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinrail, Kucoin, Binance and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse Phoenix Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix is a token. It was first traded on October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Binance and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

