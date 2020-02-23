Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €109.80 ($127.67).

Several brokerages have commented on RHM. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Rheinmetall stock traded down €2.14 ($2.49) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €93.84 ($109.12). 105,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and a PE ratio of 12.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €100.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €105.07. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of €90.50 ($105.23) and a 52 week high of €118.60 ($137.91).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

