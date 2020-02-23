Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.75-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $185-200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.43 million.Rogers also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.75-0.95 EPS.

Shares of Rogers stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.18. 413,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 2.10. Rogers has a 52 week low of $106.01 and a 52 week high of $206.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.53.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Rogers’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rogers will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Rogers from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Rogers from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Rogers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Rogers from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Rogers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $167.00.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

