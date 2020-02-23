RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.10.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of RumbleON to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RumbleON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get RumbleON alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RMBL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,253. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00. RumbleON has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $6.30.

In other RumbleON news, CFO Steven R. Berrard acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marshall Chesrown acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 316,000 shares of company stock valued at $206,620 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RumbleON by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 44,082 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RumbleON by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 33,856 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of RumbleON by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,074,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after buying an additional 23,689 shares during the last quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RumbleON by 926.6% during the 3rd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 278,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 251,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of RumbleON by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc (RumbleON), formerly Smart Server Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on creating an e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance pre-owned recreation vehicles (RV). Serving both consumers and dealers, RumbleON makes such consumers or dealers a cash offer for the purchase of their vehicle.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.