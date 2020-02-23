Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBH. ValuEngine cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

NYSE SBH traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $13.12. 1,628,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,297,455. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.55.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 376.67%. The business had revenue of $980.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 9,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $120,870.00. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 17.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 54,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 23.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,273.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

