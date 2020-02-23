Sanofi SA (EPA:SAN) Receives €98.35 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sanofi SA (EPA:SAN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €99.46 ($115.65).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Get Sanofi alerts:

SAN stock traded down €0.17 ($0.20) on Friday, hitting €93.33 ($108.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,138,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. Sanofi has a 1 year low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 1 year high of €92.97 ($108.10). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €91.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of €84.29.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.