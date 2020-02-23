Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.50-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.41. Schweitzer-Mauduit International also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.50-3.75 EPS.

NYSE SWM traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.15. 516,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,165. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 1-year low of $29.71 and a 1-year high of $46.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

SWM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.