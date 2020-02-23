Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.27-1.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.575-5.675 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.65 billion.Select Medical also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.27-1.46 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEM. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 target price on Select Medical and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Select Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of NYSE:SEM traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.21. 2,161,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,811. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day moving average is $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Select Medical has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $28.61.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Select Medical had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leopold Swergold sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $552,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 222,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,439.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

