Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.27-1.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.575-5.675 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.64 billion.Select Medical also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.27-1.46 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Select Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price target on shares of Select Medical and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.21. 2,161,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Select Medical has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.05.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Select Medical will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Select Medical news, Director Leopold Swergold sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $554,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 222,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,942,036.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.