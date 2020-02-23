Selfkey Price Down 6.6% Over Last Week (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last week, Selfkey has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. One Selfkey token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including Binance, RightBTC, Tidex and OKEx. Selfkey has a market cap of $6.38 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a token. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,002,048,541 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, Binance, ABCC, Tidex, RightBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

