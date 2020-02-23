Sentient Coin Price Reaches $0.0006 (SEN)

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Sentient Coin has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Sentient Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX. Sentient Coin has a total market cap of $792,549.00 and approximately $13,038.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.41 or 0.01080648 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00050651 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00024067 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00213494 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007750 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00066289 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Sentient Coin Profile

Sentient Coin (SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentient Coin is consensus.ai.

Buying and Selling Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentient Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

