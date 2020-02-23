Sentivate (SNTVT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $160,724.00

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One Sentivate token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, STEX and LATOKEN. Sentivate has a total market cap of $3.28 million and $160,724.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sentivate has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sentivate Token Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,269,883,092 tokens. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate

Sentivate Token Trading

Sentivate can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

