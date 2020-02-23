Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.82.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $20,366,019.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shake Shack stock traded down $1.84 on Friday, reaching $74.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,121,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,697. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 115.08, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.08. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $49.28 and a 52-week high of $105.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

