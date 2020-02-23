Shift (SHIFT) Price Tops $0.0380 on Exchanges

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Shift has a total market capitalization of $523,326.00 and $981.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Shift has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. One Shift coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, Livecoin, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shift alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Coin Profile

Shift (CRYPTO:SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,757,063 coins. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Shift is www.shiftnrg.org . Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Shift Coin Trading

Shift can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Bittrex, Upbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.