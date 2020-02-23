Silverway (SLV) Price Up 10.6% This Week

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Silverway token can now be purchased for about $0.0422 or 0.00000435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinLim, Coinsbit and BitMart. During the last week, Silverway has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Silverway has a total market cap of $6.33 million and $70,959.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,681.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.07 or 0.03879911 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002187 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.44 or 0.00767662 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005838 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Silverway Token Profile

Silverway (CRYPTO:SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. Silverway’s official website is silverway.io . Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Silverway’s official message board is medium.com/silverwayplatform

Buying and Selling Silverway

Silverway can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinLim, Coinsbit and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silverway should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Silverway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

