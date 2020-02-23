Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) will announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.19. Simply Good Foods posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.40 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CFO Todd E. Cunfer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.30 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO C Scott Parker sold 15,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $417,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 132,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,840.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 36,961 shares of company stock worth $859,558. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 109.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods in the third quarter worth $554,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods in the third quarter worth $2,969,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 11.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 36,347.3% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 202,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 202,091 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMPL stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.99. 787,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.70 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $31.34.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

