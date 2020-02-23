Southern (NYSE:SO) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.10-3.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.18.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.04.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.99. 5,386,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,315,130. The stock has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.53. Southern has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.74%.

In related news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $130,168,772.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,236,147 shares in the company, valued at $77,864,899.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,216,238 shares of company stock worth $139,613,163. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.