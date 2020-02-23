Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.45-0.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.492-1.506 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.17-1.23 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on SFM. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.99.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.99. 9,681,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,644. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $24.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,006,000.00. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

