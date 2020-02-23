SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $275.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. ValuEngine raised SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

In related news, insider John China sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.62, for a total value of $232,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,500,499.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $1,228,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,028 shares of company stock worth $3,913,959. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $9.37 on Friday, hitting $261.42. The stock had a trading volume of 559,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,579. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.86. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $183.04 and a 52-week high of $270.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.54 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

