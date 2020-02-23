SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.39 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will announce sales of $5.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.37 billion and the highest is $5.41 billion. SYNNEX posted sales of $5.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year sales of $23.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.26 billion to $24.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $22.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.29 billion to $24.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.43.

Shares of SYNNEX stock traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.75. 234,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,372. SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $78.55 and a 1 year high of $153.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

In other SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.83, for a total transaction of $35,006.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,300.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas S. Wurster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.22, for a total transaction of $246,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,135.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,396 shares of company stock valued at $6,223,258 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the third quarter worth about $113,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the third quarter worth about $4,110,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $12,932,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 854.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 31.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,645,000 after purchasing an additional 24,725 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

