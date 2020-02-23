Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $412.55.

TFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Teleflex from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Get Teleflex alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.63, for a total value of $69,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,445.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total value of $1,743,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,473,543.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,342,968. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,339,247,000 after acquiring an additional 259,880 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 574,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $216,390,000 after acquiring an additional 237,080 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2,616.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,203,000 after acquiring an additional 196,191 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 12,461.3% in the fourth quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 175,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,916,000 after acquiring an additional 173,711 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 360.1% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 221,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $75,353,000 after buying an additional 173,592 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFX traded down $13.96 on Friday, reaching $370.40. 308,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,218. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.03. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $271.56 and a 52-week high of $398.65.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.01 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. Teleflex’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.