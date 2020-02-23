Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.58.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TER. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Teradyne from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Teradyne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $4,852,783.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,774,363.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 7,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $525,109.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,190 shares of company stock worth $8,776,159 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after buying an additional 14,261 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

TER traded down $1.89 on Friday, reaching $66.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,315,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,146. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.67 and a 200-day moving average of $62.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

