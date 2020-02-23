Thore Cash (TCH) 1-Day Volume Tops $76,013.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Thore Cash has a market cap of $44,379.00 and approximately $76,013.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thore Cash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.43 or 0.00778717 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009793 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006890 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

Thore Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

