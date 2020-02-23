TrumpCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $125,216.00 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $125,216.00 and $1,270.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008815 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00024990 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00011467 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $255.41 or 0.02635077 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002394 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018432 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005938 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

