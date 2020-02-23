UNI COIN (UNI) Market Capitalization Tops $34.55 Million

UNI COIN (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One UNI COIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00005948 BTC on major exchanges including OEX and BCEX. Over the last week, UNI COIN has traded 31.5% lower against the US dollar. UNI COIN has a market capitalization of $34.55 million and approximately $2,875.00 worth of UNI COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UNI COIN alerts:

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000050 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About UNI COIN

UNI COIN (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNI COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,009,414 tokens. UNI COIN’s official website is www.uni-c.io . UNI COIN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

UNI COIN Token Trading

UNI COIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and OEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNI COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNI COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNI COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNI COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNI COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.