Universe Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (UNI)

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Universe coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. Over the last week, Universe has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Universe has a market cap of $149,024.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Universe (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 96,689,537 coins and its circulating supply is 85,489,537 coins. The official message board for Universe is forum.unicoin.pw . The official website for Universe is unicoin.pw . Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

Universe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

