VeriCoin (VRC) Trading Down 15.4% This Week

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0336 or 0.00000346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, Upbit and Poloniex. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $19,887.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00052004 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00067096 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001147 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,722.00 or 1.00257357 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00063747 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000678 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000361 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,557,798 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Upbit, Bittrex, Poloniex, Cryptopia, CoinEgg and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

