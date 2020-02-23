ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will report $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the lowest is $1.22. ViacomCBS posted earnings per share of $1.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $7.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ViacomCBS.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.43). ViacomCBS had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on VIAC. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.53.

VIAC traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $28.26. 17,468,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,095,539. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.11. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $28.17 and a twelve month high of $53.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViacomCBS (VIAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.