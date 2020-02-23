ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.15-5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.97. The company issued revenue guidance of mid single digits (cons +7%), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.34 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Imperial Capital restated an outperform rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Monday, January 6th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.53.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $28.26. The company had a trading volume of 17,468,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,095,539. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $28.17 and a 1-year high of $53.71. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.43). ViacomCBS had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.