VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.50-1.54 for the period. VICI Properties also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.50-1.54 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VICI. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of VICI Properties to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.60.

VICI Properties stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.15. 4,698,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,266,780. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 83.01, a current ratio of 83.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

