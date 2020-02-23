VikkyToken (VIKKY) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

VikkyToken (CURRENCY:VIKKY) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last seven days, VikkyToken has traded 31.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VikkyToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, Hotbit and LATOKEN. VikkyToken has a total market capitalization of $8,939.00 and approximately $4,095.00 worth of VikkyToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.25 or 0.02911981 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00229397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00042738 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00142383 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002864 BTC.

VikkyToken Profile

VikkyToken’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,727,082,538 tokens. VikkyToken’s official Twitter account is @VikkyGlobal . The official website for VikkyToken is ico.vikky.io . VikkyToken’s official message board is medium.com/@vikkyglobal

VikkyToken Token Trading

VikkyToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VikkyToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VikkyToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VikkyToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

