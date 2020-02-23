Vitae Market Cap Hits $34.72 Million (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Vitae has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. Vitae has a market cap of $34.72 million and $455,623.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for $1.78 or 0.00018422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003836 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004377 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

Vitae (CRYPTO:VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

