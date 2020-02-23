Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.38.

Several analysts recently commented on VMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock.

VMC stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.95. 1,030,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,603. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.19. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $109.19 and a 1-year high of $152.49.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.0% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 317,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,988,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $41,066,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 46.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 62.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 208,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,012,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

