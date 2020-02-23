Winding Tree Trading Up 34.4% Over Last Week (LIF)

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last week, Winding Tree has traded 34.4% higher against the dollar. Winding Tree has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $2,392.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Winding Tree token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.39 or 0.02908348 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00228130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00042963 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00143137 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Winding Tree Token Profile

Winding Tree’s launch date was January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,559,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Winding Tree is windingtree.com . The official message board for Winding Tree is blog.windingtree.com . Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here

Winding Tree Token Trading

Winding Tree can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winding Tree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Winding Tree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

