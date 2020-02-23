Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.67–0.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $341.5-343.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $341.69 million.Workiva also updated its FY20 guidance to $(0.67)-(0.63) EPS.

WK traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $47.11. The company had a trading volume of 451,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Workiva has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $64.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.30 and a beta of 0.91.

WK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Workiva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workiva currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.80.

In other Workiva news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $150,696.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,447. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $52,566.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,032.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

