Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.13–0.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $82.8-83.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.39 million.Workiva also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.67–0.63 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WK. ValuEngine raised Workiva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Workiva in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Shares of NYSE WK traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.11. 451,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,591. Workiva has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $64.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.03.

In other Workiva news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $52,566.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,032.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $150,696.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

