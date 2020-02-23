Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will announce earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Xilinx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.79. Xilinx posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.42.

NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,328,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,155,555. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $83.67 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.60 and its 200-day moving average is $96.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.53%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 498,439 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $47,801,000 after purchasing an additional 89,048 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 340.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 34,777 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 44,473 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 453.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

