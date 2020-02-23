Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will announce $1.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the highest is $1.35 billion. Yum! Brands reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year sales of $5.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $5.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Cowen downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

In related news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,204.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,919,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 1,415.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,037,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 8,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 94.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 121,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 59,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 567.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 207,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after purchasing an additional 176,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

YUM traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,106. The stock has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.16. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $92.50 and a 52 week high of $119.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.96%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

