Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the highest is $1.41. Check Point Software Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of $6.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $6.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $7.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Check Point Software Technologies.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. First Analysis cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP stock traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $116.34. The stock had a trading volume of 710,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $105.13 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.05.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.