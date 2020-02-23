Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to Post $0.74 EPS

Analysts expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.78. Church & Dwight reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $2.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,701,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,283 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

CHD traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $76.61. The company had a trading volume of 953,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,576. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.04. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $64.96 and a 52-week high of $80.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

