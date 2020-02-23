Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.86. Eagle Materials reported earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). Eagle Materials had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $350.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.14.

EXP stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.39. The company had a trading volume of 358,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,044. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $69.58 and a 12-month high of $97.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

In other news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total transaction of $1,760,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,938,450.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,339 shares in the company, valued at $3,987,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,658,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 14,164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 740,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,611,000 after buying an additional 734,854 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 841.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,179,000 after buying an additional 445,397 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 817.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 302,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,446,000 after buying an additional 269,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1,460.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,783,000 after buying an additional 235,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.