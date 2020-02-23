Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $417.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) to post $417.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $420.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $415.53 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted sales of $401.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share.

MAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.58.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.77. 703,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,196. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.32. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $101.82 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.07%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $38,194.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,903.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $33,832.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,789,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,252 shares of company stock valued at $165,245 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

